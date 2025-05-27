Bucks Council confirms three Aylesbury roadworks projects taking place during half-term

Bucks Council has confirmed three roadworks projects are taking place in Aylesbury during the half-term break.

The authority has released its full list of planned improvement works for the coming week including three schemes in Aylesbury.

Each week the council releases its full week of planned works; this list does not include projects led by utility companies such as Thames Water.

Here is the full list:

A number of projects have been authorised, photo from David Davies PA Images

Structures

-Chapel Road Culvert, Aylesbury (Friday 30 May to Monday 7 July)

Ford refurbishment using a road closure on the weekends in operation from Friday 8pm to Monday 6am.

Footway Improvement Schemes

Lots of road improvement work is planned

-St Peter’s Close, Speen (Monday 12 May to Friday 20 June)

Footway Reconstruction using road closure in operation between 7am and 7pm.

-Church Hill, Akeley (Tuesday 27 May to Saturday 7 June)

Footway construction works using a road closure in operation between the hours of 7am to 7pm up to 1 June. From 2 to 7 June, the road closure times will change to 9:30am – 2:30pm.

Plane and Patch Resurfacing Works

-Harwood Road, Marlow (Tuesday 27 May to Wednesday 28 May)

Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7am to 7pm.

Drainage Improvement Schemes

-Church Road, Tylers Green (Monday 14 April to Friday 6 June)

Drainage improvement works using 2-way lights along Church Road (7am to 7pm until 21 April and then 9:30am to 3:30am for the remainder of the scheme).

-Wood Lane, Iver & Five Points Roundabout (Monday 12 May to Friday 27 June)

Drainage improvements work using various traffic management in operation between 8am and 5pm.

Street lighting

-Countywide Structural Replacements – (up to Friday 30 May)

Replacement of street lighting columns across the county Micro-Surfacing Preparation Works

-School Road, Tylers Green (Tuesday 27 May to Wednesday 28 May)

Micro-surfacing preparation works using a road closure in operation 8am to 5pm.

-Hill Farm Road, Taplow (Thursday 29 May to Friday 30 May)

Micro-surfacing preparation works using a road closure in operation 8am to 5pm.

Capital Road Marking

-Havelock Street, Fleet Street & Crownleys, Aylesbury (Tuesday 27 May to Wednesday 28 May)

Refresh road marking using TM chapter 8 signing in operation between 9am to 5pm.

-Friarscroft Way, Aylesbury (Thursday 29 May to Friday 30 May)

Refresh road marking using TM chapter 8 signing in operation between 9am to 5pm.

HS2 Works

-Rocky Lane, Wendover (until Monday 18 August)

Road closure of Rocky Lane with a signposted diversion route, various activities around the perimeter of Rocky Lane.

-A413 London Road, Wendover

Construction at the Small Dean Viaduct including, lifting precast concrete segments, pouring the bottom slab of the viaduct and installing the viaduct parapets. Overnight road closures will be in place to prevent the risk of concrete dripping onto the road, and the lifting of the parapets directly above the A413.

Overnight road closures (8:30pm – 5:30am): - Wednesday 25 June – Friday 27 June Off-peak daytime 2-way traffic lights: - Monday 26 May (6am – 6pm)