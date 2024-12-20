Bucks Council confirms series of road closures planned for New Year

Bucks Council has confirmed a series of road closures that are planned for the start of 2025.

Also, the authority has announced it is pausing its road improvement schemes between Monday (23 December) and 3 January.

Bucks Council’s full list of upcoming roadworks does not include work authorised by utility companies such as Thames Water. It is only the projects greenlit as part of its large scale road improvements scheme.

Here is the full list of works planned for the week starting 6 January, 2025:

Plane & Patch Resurfacing works

-Gibson Road, High Wycombe (Monday 6 January to Friday 10 January)

Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7am and 7pm.

Public Realm Improvement Works

-White Hart Street, High Wycombe (Monday 6 January to Thursday 10 April)

Public Realm Improvement works including Footway widening and improvements including tactile paving, Carriageway widening and improvement including kerb realignment, Drainage improvement works, Landscaping improvement works, Installation of street furniture, cycle stands and litter bins, Lighting improvement works including installation of lighting columns, and Installation of new CCTV column using a 24-hr Road closure and footway closure including weekends the works will be carried out in following phases Eden service yard will be accessible through Church Street during the road closure • Carriageway Phase B - Travelodge to Queens Square (Carriageway works ) Mon 10/03/25 Mon 17/03/25 o 24 hr Road Closure from 07:00 10/03/2025 to 23:59 17/03/2025 • Carriageway Phase C- Church Street to Queens Square (Carriageway works ) Mon 24/03/25 Mon 10/04/25 o 24 hr Road Closure from 07:00 24/03/2025 to 23:59 31/03/2025 -Footway Phase A - Eden Entrance to Church Street (footway paving works) Mon 06/01/25 to Sun 26/01/25 -Footway Phase B – White Hart Street to Bull Lane (footway paving works) Mon 27/01/25 to Sat 15/02/25 -Footway Phase C – Queen Square to Bull Lane (footway paving works) Mon 10/02/25 to Fri 28/02/25

Coring Investigation Works

-White Lion Road, Little Chalfont (Tuesday 7 January 2025 to Friday 9 January 2025)

Coring Investigation Works using stop & go traffic management in operation between 9:30am to 3:30pm.

Drainage Works

-Rectory Hill, Amersham (Monday 6 January to Friday 14 February)

Drainage Improvement Works, using a 24/7 Road Closure

-Cholesbury Lane, Buckland (Monday 6 January to 10 January)

Drainage Improvement Works, using a 24/7 Road Closure

Traffic Signals Upgrade Works

-Junction of A40 Oxford Road / B416 Packhorse Road, Gerrards Cross( Monday 6 January to 10 January)

Removal of obsolete halogen traffic signals and the installation of new extra low voltage LED signals, using 4-way temporary lights, 9:30am to 3:30pm.

-Packhorse Road / Tesco, Gerrards Cross. ( Monday 6 January to 10 January) Installation of new radar traffic sensors, update of traffic light timings and controls, 9:30am to 3:30pm using lane closures (not full time – as required) / 7pm to 6am, 4 – way temporary lights for one night only Other Works

-B474 Penn Road, Hazlemere (Monday 6 to Friday 17 January) Sinkhole repair works, using a 24/7 road closure