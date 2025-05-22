Bucks Council appoints 'honoured' new leader who unveiled his cabinet

The new leader of Buckinghamshire Council has been confirmed following the historic local elections that took place earlier this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Steven Broadbent was confirmed as the new leader of Buckinghamshire’s authority at a meeting yesterday.

Councillor Broadbent was previously announced as the new leader of the Conservative Party, which has the most representatives on Bucks Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He took over from previous Bucks Council leader, Councillor Martin Tett, who stepped down as leader after the election results were released on May 5. Councillor Tett remains a part of Bucks Council but is transitioning to a backbench role outside the cabinet.

The new Buckinghamshire Council leader, Councillor Steven Broadbent

After the elections on May 4, the Conservative Party lost control of Buckinghamshire Council for the first time in its history, the group had also been the controlling party of the now defunct Buckinghamshire County Council since 1973.

However, the Conservatives remain the best-represented group in the county with 48 out of 97 councillors representing the party. With this in mind, it was no surprise that Councillor Broadbent was appointed as Buckinghamshire’s new leader.

He named the nine Conservative councillors who will serve on his cabinet to help shape policy in Buckinghamshire at the same meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Broadbent said after the meeting: “I am deeply honoured to have been elected as Leader of Buckinghamshire Council and offer my thanks to colleagues for placing their faith in me to deliver for the people of this great county. During the recent elections, I spent a great deal of time speaking to residents about what matters most to them, and these conversations are helping to inform my immediate, medium and long-term priorities as leader.

“Votes were cast for a range of candidates in the recent elections, and I want to assure the people of Buckinghamshire that I am here to represent every single one of you, standing ready to deliver progress in your experiences of life in Buckinghamshire and your local services. I look forward to working with all Members with the shared priority of acting in the best interests of our residents every step of the way.

“While we are operating in complex landscape within local government, my priority is to progress policies and make decisions that secure a continuing bright future for our county in every way. This means maximising opportunities to deliver economic growth, recognising the special nature of Buckinghamshire’s towns, villages, rural communities and landscapes, helping those who need us most and providing high quality, value for money day to day services that our residents rightly need and expect.”

Councillor Sarfaraz Khan Raja was appointed as the council’s new chairman, with Councillor John Chilver elected to serve as vice Chairman for the coming 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Broadbent is a previous deputy leader and looked after the council’s transport portfolio prior to the elections.

Here is Bucks Council’s new cabinet:

Councillor Peter Strachan - Planning and Regeneration (Deputy Leader)

Councillor Thomas Broom - Transport (Deputy Leader)

Councillor Adekunle Osibogun - Education and Children’s Services

Councillor Steve Bowles - Communities

Councillor Isobel Darby - Health and Wellbeing

Councillor Peter Brazier - Culture and Leisure

Councillor Carl Jackson - Environment, Climate Change and Waste

Councillor Mark Winn - Accessible Housing and Regulatory Services

Councillor Robert Carington - Resources