Bucks Council announces revised Christmas and New Year bin collection dates

Bucks Council has announced its revised bin collection schedules, which will be put into practice over the Christmas and New Year period.

Also the authority is asking residents to recycle as much as they can over the holiday season.

Residents are advised to check the amended dates listed below and to put out their bins by 6:30am on collection day.

Here is the revised schedule released by the council:

A revised schedule starts on Christmas Day

-Normally: Wednesday 25 December 2024 (Christmas Day) revised to: Friday 27 December 2024

-Normally: Thursday 26 December 2024 (Boxing Day) revised to: Saturday 28 December 2024

-Normally: Friday 27 December 2024 revised to: Monday 30 December 2024

-Normally: Monday 30 December 2024 revised to: Tuesday 31 December 2024

Week one of the changed dates

-Normally: Tuesday 31 December 2024 revised to: Thursday 2 January 2025

-Normally: Wednesday 1 January 2025 (New Year Bank Holiday) revised to Friday 3 January 2025

-Normally: Thursday 2 January 2025 revised to Saturday 4 January 2025

-Normally: Friday 3 January 2025 revised to Monday 6 January 2025

-Normally: Monday 6 January 2025 revised to Tuesday 7 January 2025

-Normally: Tuesday 7 January 2025 revised to Wednesday 8 January 2025

-Normally: Wednesday 8 January 2025 revised to Thursday 9 January 2025

-Normally: Thursday 9 January 2025 revised to Friday 10 January 2025

-Normally: Friday 10 January 2025 revised to Saturday 11 January 2025

Bucks Council advises that residents who subscribe to its garden waste collection service should note that it is currently suspended for winter and will resume from Monday 27 January 2025.

A council spokesperson said: “Garden waste subscribers can dispose of their real Christmas tree, wreaths, holly and mistletoe in their garden waste bin after Christmas. Simply place them in your garden waste bin after removing any decorations and cutting the tree into smaller pieces. Anyone not subscribed to the garden waste collection service, can either take their tree to their nearest Household Recycling Centre or see if there is a local charity collection nearby.”

Councillor Thomas Broom said: “Christmas is a time that generates more waste than usual, but you can recycle many festive items, from Christmas cards to wrapping paper – just remember not to include anything glittery or metallic. I wish everyone a happy Christmas and New Year.”