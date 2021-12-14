Bucks Council announces plans to spend portion of £1m HS2 safety fund

HS2 Limited has approved eight schemes within Bucks Council's £1 million HS2 road safety fund, Councillor Steven Broadbent revealed yesterday (December 13).

Using parts of the £1million kitty, the money will go towards improving road safety during the HS2 rail work.

The two bodies have agreed on the following measures:

-Speed Indicator Devices for Waddesdon, Westcott and Quainton

-Measures to improve visibility of the junction at School Hill/Perry Hill in Charndon

-White edging to improve visibility along various sections of the A4010 between Kimble and the Pedestal Roundabout in West Wycombe

-Measures to improve visibility of the Bradenham Wood Lane junction on the A4010

-Traffic calming measures on the approaches to the houses either side of the Chiltern Railway bridge just north of West Wycombe, plus improvements to traffic warning signs & visibility of the bridge

Councillor Broadbent advises that nine more complex schemes are also currently being considered by the council.

Staff are working out which schemes can be covered within the tranche of the council's budget.

Councillor Broadbent said: "Since the HS2 Road Safety Fund was first announced, many, many schemes have been suggested by communities in Buckinghamshire and our aim is to support as many viable ones as possible within our limited budget."