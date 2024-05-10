Bucks Council announces new perks for foster carers to boost care system

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Foster carers will get a series of free benefits

Bucks Council has announced new perks for foster carers throughout the county in a bid to boost participation.

This afternoon (10 May), the council has launched a new campaign to promote the benefits of foster support.

Bucks Council has listed a series of perks for those who put their names down to look after other children, including a full council tax refund and free bus travel.

Bucks Council

Here is the list released by the authority:

-A retrospective council tax allowance to cover 100% of their council tax bill (eligible foster carers will have had a placement for 182 days within the year. This can be a continuous placement or a number of short-term placements).

-Free parking in Buckinghamshire Council car parks and country parks.

-Free bus travel for foster carers and the children they care for, within their chosen travel zone in Bucks.

-Free membership to a chosen Buckinghamshire Council leisure centre and access to family swimming and soft play.

-Free access to Buckinghamshire Country Parks events and activities.

-Offer of an enlarged bin, free green waste collections and two free bulky waste collections per year in recognition of the additional demand within fostering families.

-An electronic device to help manage admin tasks.

-Free family annual pass to the Discover Bucks Museum and Roald Dahl Children’s Gallery.

-Free family theatre tickets.

Bucks Council states it is one of the only authorities in the country offering this council tax offer.

Councillor Anita Cranmer said: “I am delighted to be able to offer such as extensive range of benefits to our fostering community. In addition to our existing highly competitive financial allowances, round the clock support and the specialist training we provide, these new benefits create a tailor-made package to show our carers how much we appreciate and value everything they do. We have listened to their requests and looked to develop a bespoke range of perks that will make a real difference in their everyday lives.”