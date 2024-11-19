Bucks Council announces gritter plans as authority prepares for cold weather

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bucks Council has announced its plans to keep the county safe as it prepares for cold temperatures and challenging weather conditions.

It has been revealed by the council that gritters were deployed on roads in the county for the first time this season earlier today (19 November).

There are plans in place to use gritters again this evening, if they are required.

Bucks Council’s announcement follows snowfall seen across the area this morning. Temperature's have remained above freezing in Buckinghamshire so far, but the council is anticipating colder weather hitting roads later on this week.

Winslow Railway Station this morning, photo from Diana Blamires

A spokesperson for the authority said: “It’s likely that the wet roads, melting snow and slush from today will freeze overnight and drivers should take extra care when venturing out from this evening. Drivers are also reminded to make sure windscreens, vehicle lights and number plates are free of any snow.”

Bucks Council has developed a ‘winter plan’ which shows when and where gritters will be deployed across the county. It also uses a SWEP (Severe Weather Emergency Protocol) plan, whereby shelter is provided for rough sleepers in the cold conditions.

The spokesperson added: “If you find yourself sleeping rough or see anyone sleeping outdoors on the streets of Buckinghamshire, please contact Streetlink via their website or call 0300 500 0914.”

Bucks Council advises that warm and welcoming spaces are available in the authority’s Walton Street office in Aylesbury and the council office at Queen Victoria Road, High Wycombe, as well as any of the council’s libraries.

When snow disrupts travel, parents are advised to check the authority’s website to see if their child’s school is remaining open.

Councillor Steven Broadbent said: “Snow can fall this early in the year and it did surprise some this morning, but as ever, we are prepared for what the weather brings. We keep road temperatures under constant observation and will grit when the surface temperature is forecast to drop below 0.5c, which can be several degrees lower than the air temperature.

"I do urge people to take great care out on Buckinghamshire’s roads today, tonight and for the rest of the week while we experience these colder conditions. The roads are clearly very wet today and we then expect freezing temperatures to follow; while our gritters will be out, we cannot grit every route in the county and there is potential for ice to form on roads and pavements.”