Bucks Council announces additional support for working parents throughout the county

Bucks Council is advising working parents to check their eligibility for additional funded childcare support.

Eligible working parents in Buckinghamshire with children aged above nine months can apply for hours of funded childcare.

Bucks Council states that this can be used for nurseries, pre-schools and childminders.

Parents who meet the criteria set out by the Government can apply for:

-15 hours childcare if your child is aged between nine and 36 months

• 30 hours childcare for your three or four-year-old

Bucks Council says that parents need to apply by 31 August to use the service by 1 September.

Parents should visit the Government’s website to get a code which can be used to get the support, it should be shared with the family’s childcare provider.

Bucks Council adds that families need to update their account on the Government every three months to continue receiving support.

Councillor Joseph Baum said: “Childcare is the cornerstone of a thriving society and helps provide children with the best possible start in life.

“As we expand access to 15 and 30 hours of childcare for eligible working parents, we recognise the vital role it plays in supporting families and enabling parents to pursue their careers or education.

“Please visit our Buckinghamshire Family Information Service to see what support you might be eligible for.”

Bucks Council also wants families to use other Government support initiatives such as: Tax-Free Childcare and Universal Credit Childcare.

Childcare is also expanding for primary-school age children. From September, parents in England will start to see an expansion in the availability of childcare in their local area before and after school.