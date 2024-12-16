Bucks Council accused of 'double standards' over Palestine refusal after supporting Ukraine

Buckinghamshire Council has said it will not fly the Palestinian flag because it does not take a position on foreign affairs.

This is despite the council taking a position on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by flying the Ukrainian flag and lighting up its offices yellow and blue.

This inconsistent approach to international events has been called ‘double standards’ by campaigners, who argue the council’s solidarity with Ukraine should extend to Palestine amid Israel’s ongoing attacks on the country.

“It is an absolute disgrace that the council consistently flies one nation’s flag, while refusing to temporarily fly another’s on a UN designated day of solidarity,” Savannah Thompson from the High Wycombe branch of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

The PSC questioned why the council did not observe the United Nations day of solidarity with the Palestinian people on 29 November, an internationally recognised event which has taken place since 1977.

Other local authorities including Rochdale and Sheffield observed the occasion by flying the Palestinian flag at their town halls, but Bucks Council did not take part.

The cabinet member for communities Arif Hussain defended the decision not to join in, stressing the council’s ‘shock and horror’ at the ‘tragedy in the Middle East’, as well as its ‘sympathy for the victims’ and support to residents affected by the conflict.

Speaking to the LDRS, he added: “Constitutionally the council cannot take a position on formal international matters which do not fall within our remit. This includes flag flying.”

The council has a guide on flag flying etiquette to ensure the correct protocol is followed for national events like St George’s Day and the deaths of public figures including councillors, MPs and members of the Royal Family.

The 16-page document lists the Pride flag, county flag and Union Jack as among the ensigns allowed to be raised on its flagpoles.

However, flags for ‘political purposes’ are not allowed, according to the policy, which is designed to ‘mirror’ that of central government, although the council can ‘choose to deviate’ from its protocol.

The guide, last updated in September 2023, does not mention the Ukrainian flag, which the council flew at its Aylesbury headquarters in the weeks following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The authority also illuminated its offices with yellow and blue lights.

Explaining the decision this week, Cllr Hussain said that while the council could ‘not take formal positions on international matters outside its remit’, it was able to fly the Ukrainian flag due to its support for those fleeing Russia’s invasion.

He said: “Since the conflict began, we have proudly welcomed more than 2,000 Ukrainian refugees to Buckinghamshire, demonstrating our dedication to providing assistance and refuge to those affected by conflict and hardship.”

In response to this, Ms Thompson explained the PSC also stood in solidarity with the people of Ukraine but found it ‘appalling that the British government hasn’t brought a single Gazan child to the UK for treatment, as was done for Ukrainian children’.

She said: “Buckinghamshire Council’s decision to welcome 2,000 Ukrainian refugees is commendable, but it appears that this generosity is not extended to refugees from predominantly Muslim countries.

“This disparity is undeniable and reeks of racism. It is imperative that we acknowledge and address this discrimination.”