Buckinghamshire MPs 'horrified' by 'evil' Manchester terrorism attack on synagogue

Bucks MPs and councillors responded with shock and sadness to a terrorist attack at a synagogue in Manchester.

Yesterday, during Yom Kippur, a man carried out a terrorist attack outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester.

The attacker killed two worshippers — Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66. Three others were seriously injured.

The suspect, Jihad al-Shamie, 35, a British citizen of Syrian descent, was shot dead by police.

Clockwise from top left: Greg Smith, Conservative MP for Mid Buckinghamshire; Sarah Green, Liberal Democrat MP for Chesham and Amersham Mark Roberts; Cllr Martin Tett, Conservative and former leader of Buckinghamshire Council; Laura Kyrke-Smith, Labour MP for Aylesbury)

The incident has been officially declared a terrorist act. National and local political leaders, councillors, community figures, and Jewish organisations have condemned the violence, expressed solidarity with the Jewish community, and called for strengthened security for places of worship.

Wycombe’s Labour MP, Emma Reynolds, said she was “horrified” by the attack on the synagogue.

“Such violence has no place in our society,” she said. “My thoughts are with all the people and families affected as well as Jewish communities across the country.”

Greg Smith, Conservative MP for Mid Buckinghamshire, said he was “absolutely horrified” by the news, describing it as “pure evil” and adding that his thoughts and prayers were with all the victims.

Labour MP for Aylesbury, Laura Kyrke-Smith, described the attack as appalling and expressed solidarity with the Jewish community in her constituency.

She said: “I’m horrified by the attack at a synagogue in Manchester. The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more appalling. My thoughts are with the loved ones of all those affected.”

Cllr Martin Tett, Conservative and former leader of Buckinghamshire Council, also shared his thoughts on the attack.

He said: “My thoughts with all those impacted by the dreadful attack today in Manchester.”

Sarah Green, Liberal Democrat MP for Chesham and Amersham, also paid tribute.

Ms Green said: “Today, I want to wish the Jewish Community a meaningful and blessed Yom Kippur. G’mar Chatima Tova.

“A day of reflection has, through the hateful actions of an individual, been turned to one of profound grief and sorrow.

“I am horrified by the attack that has taken place today at Heaton Park Synagogue on the holiest day in the Jewish Calendar. My thoughts are with the victims and all those impacted by this dreadful attack.”

Amersham and Chesham Bois Councillor Mark Roberts, also a Liberal Democrat, called the events “horrendous.”

He said: “To all those marking Yom Kippur I say “G’mar chatima tova”. Even more today you are in my thoughts and prayers after the horrendous events in Manchester.”