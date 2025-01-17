Buckinghamshire gym and swimming pool centre reopens after £1.3m makeover

Gym And Swim in Chesham is reopening, photo from Charlie Smith/Local Democracy Reporting Service

Chesham Moor Gym and Swim is set to reopen on 17 March as its ongoing refurbishment nears completion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The leisure centre on Moor Road, which first opened in 1912, has been closed for upgrades since November last year.

The works are being delivered by the Town Council through a £1.3 million loan from the Public Works Loan Board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesham’s deputy mayor Joseph Baum said the project was a ‘fantastic example’ of a town council delivering ‘real improvement’ for residents despite ‘challenging times’.

Designs of the new gym. Photo from Charlie Smith/Local Democracy Reporting Service

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “When speaking to residents about this on the doorstep, it’s clear that they welcome the change and are particularly excited about the plans for the café, which will be open to the public and will be the only place for hot drinks and food in Waterside.

“As a council we are also committed to delivering on other projects such as the first phase of a new and improved Lowndes Park which should also be completed by March.”

The upgrades to the centre will see the existing gym roughly double in size, giving it space for 43 different stations, compared to the current 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The poolside area is also being given a major facelift, while the 25m open-air pool itself will remain unchanged as it was already considered to be ‘sound’ and the liner had only recently been replaced.

The existing ‘impractical’ changing facilities are also being upgraded.

A communal ‘changing village’ had been proposed but the council then changed the design to male and female due to public demand.

As well as upgrades to the sports facilities, the refurbishment also includes the creation of a ‘modern’ entrance area with a new community café.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current ‘waiting area’ which contains seating in a corridor is ‘unwelcoming and does not lend itself to a relaxing experience’, according to the Town Council.

The new ‘grab and go’-style café would be staffed by the same person on the reception desk, with the manager’s office next door to provide support if needed.

Councillor Baum said: “There is going to be a cafe open to the public – goodbye turnstiles – with about 35 seats and plenty of seating area, and a hatch on poolside, and the male and female changing rooms will be modernised.”

At a meeting last month, town councillors heard how extra costs had arisen in relation to the project due to issues with the floor levelling, but savings were ‘being made elsewhere to compensate’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New membership rates for the Gym and Swim will apply from March, with the existing prices changed to accommodate gym or swim only as well as combined memberships and resident discounts.

For residents, a monthly combined membership will be £40 or £25 for gym or swim, while for non-residents the respective prices are £44 and 27.50.