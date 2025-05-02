Buckinghamshire election results: Every outcome from yesterday's votes as we get them

Polling Station Credit: Will Durrant/LDRS

We’re covering the results from today’s election count in Buckinghamshire as the Conservatives hope to maintain control of the unitary authority.

Yesterday, voters across the county selected the councillors for their wards in Buckinghamshire. This year’s vote will see the number of councillors in the region shrink from 147 to 97 due to boundary changes.

Here are the results from this year’s local elections:

3:40pm

Disraeli

Elected: Maz Hussain (Conservative) – 642 votes

Second: Zafer Ali (Labour) – 589 votes

Third: Louise Gaunt (Reform UK) – 180 votes

Fourth: Brandon Tester (Liberal Democrats) – 108 votes

3:05pm

Booker & Cressex

Elected: Arman Alam (Conservative) – 475 votes

Second: Brian Pearce (Reform UK) – 385 votes

Third: Philippe Lefevre (Labour) – 354 votes

Fourth: Michael George Mill (Liberal Democrats) – 162 votes

Chiltern Villages

Elected: Mark Lawson Turner (Independent) – 810 votes

Second: David Martyn Watson (Conservative) – 422 votes

Third: Sarah Louise Hopperton (Reform UK) – 221 votes

Fourth: Tony Hill (Liberal Democrats) – 160 votes

Fifth: Fizza Shah (Labour) – 83 votes