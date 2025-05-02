Buckinghamshire election results: Every outcome from yesterday's votes as we get them
Yesterday, voters across the county selected the councillors for their wards in Buckinghamshire. This year’s vote will see the number of councillors in the region shrink from 147 to 97 due to boundary changes.
Here are the results from this year’s local elections:
3:40pm
Disraeli
Elected: Maz Hussain (Conservative) – 642 votes
Second: Zafer Ali (Labour) – 589 votes
Third: Louise Gaunt (Reform UK) – 180 votes
Fourth: Brandon Tester (Liberal Democrats) – 108 votes
3:05pm
Booker & Cressex
Elected: Arman Alam (Conservative) – 475 votes
Second: Brian Pearce (Reform UK) – 385 votes
Third: Philippe Lefevre (Labour) – 354 votes
Fourth: Michael George Mill (Liberal Democrats) – 162 votes
Chiltern Villages
Elected: Mark Lawson Turner (Independent) – 810 votes
Second: David Martyn Watson (Conservative) – 422 votes
Third: Sarah Louise Hopperton (Reform UK) – 221 votes
Fourth: Tony Hill (Liberal Democrats) – 160 votes
Fifth: Fizza Shah (Labour) – 83 votes