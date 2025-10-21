Buckinghamshire councillors call for greater transparency around payments and allowances

A Bucks councillor earning £8,000 from a housing board says residents care more about potholes being fixed than councillors’ extra earnings.

Cllr Frank Mahon said residents are far more concerned about seeing roads repaired than finding out how much councillors are paid to sit on outside boards.

The Conservative member for Grendon Underwood and The Claydons, speaking at a meeting of the council’s Standards and General Purposes Committee, revealed he is paid £7,800 for being a board member of Fairhive Housing, a housing association.

Cllr Mahon was speaking during a debate on a motion calling for greater transparency around councillors’ allowances, fees and expenses linked to their roles.

The motion asked the committee to consider recommending an amendment to the Members’ Code of Conduct, requiring councillors to declare any payments or fees received from outside bodies they serve on as representatives of Buckinghamshire Council.

Cllr Mahon said he already makes his roles clear to residents by listing his committee appointments in his email signature.

He said: “A lot of people don’t put their appointments on their email address. I choose to do it because I think it is transparent.

“Never once have I gone on the doorstep or had anyone come into my pub and say to me, ‘Frank, how much do you get paid for being a councillor, how much do you get paid for sitting on this select committee?”

But some councillors disagreed, Independent councillor Karen Dickson, member for Chalfont St Peter, said the proposal was “a no-brainer.”

She said: “There’s no cost to taxpayers’ money. It’s hardly a waste of monitoring service resources.”

Independent councillor Larisa Townsend agreed, questioning why the council would not add the requirement to the Members’ Code of Conduct.

She said: “Public confidence in politicians, whether local or national, is at an all-time low.

“The public has no faith in anything politicians are doing. Why would we not want to be the first council to be completely open and transparent and put this information out there?”

However, Conservative councillor Phil Gomm questioned how far the changes should go, saying there had been no complaints from residents about the issue.

He asked whether members would also be expected to declare how much time they work.

The committee voted to recommend that councillors include the amount of any allowance or fee paid to them by an outside body to which they have been appointed as a member of Buckinghamshire Council.

The resolution will now go to a future full Council meeting for a decision.