Buckinghamshire councillors accused of 'hypocrisy' as adult disability centre cuts debate rages on

Councillors used planned cuts affecting disabled people to score political points during a debate on Wednesday evening (26 February).

With just two months until the 1 May local elections, Buckinghamshire Council’s budget setting meeting descended into mudslinging.

Conservative council leader Martin Tett claimed an amendment on plans to close four council-run ‘respite’ centres in Buckingham, Burnham, High Wycombe and Beaconsfield was merely an ‘election ploy’ by opposition councillors.

The amendment, which was defeated, essentially sought to remove £50,000 worth of savings from closing the centres, which is written into the 2025/26 budget.

Bucks Council leader, Martin Tett. Photo from Charlie Smith/Local Democracy Reporting Service

This is despite the council having not yet decided on whether to proceed with the cuts, with a decision postponed from June until late this summer.

In a speech setting out the amendment, proposer Stuart Wilson, an Independent councillor, said: “If no decision has been taken, then why have the specific savings and capital expenditure associated with exactly these proposed closure options been included in the budget?”

However, Cllr Tett said: “If we hadn’t put those assumptions in there, we’d have to have found other savings. We’d be looking at doing other things that would be impacting on the delivery of services, potentially to equally vulnerable sections of our community.”

The leader also accused councillors supporting the amendment of ‘sheer hypocrisy’, pointing to what he said was a reduction in funding from the Labour government.

Labour councillor Robin Stuchbury hit back at the leader’s comments, saying it was a ‘political decision’ to leave the potential cuts looming.

He told the meeting: “You’re putting off the decision which you’re taking in the budget. This is not about politics. This is about very, very vulnerable adults.

“You should go and meet them and talk to them leader, then you would understand exactly how they feel.”

The council consultation on the planned closure of the day centres concluded at the end of January and received over 600 responses.

The council is now considering these and will prepare a report on what members of the public think about the cuts, which will be presented to cabinet.

The council says closing some of its seven respite centres is necessary in order to cut costs in its ‘short breaks service’ and make savings of £14.4 million in adult social care by April 2026.

The service provides a range of activities for adults with disabilities and complex needs and gives them a chance to socialise with other adults, while giving their carers and families their own short ‘respite’ breaks.

However, the council wants to stop delivering this service at Buckingham Day Centre, Burnham Day Centre, Hillcrest Day Centre in High Wycombe and Seeleys House Short Breaks Centre in Beaconsfield.

Under the plans it would still provide the service at Aylesbury Opportunity Centre, Chesham Short Breaks Centre and Spring Valley Day Centre in High Wycombe and claims it would further invest in these sites.

The authority argues the targeted buildings are ‘underused, some are in poor condition, and the service is not providing value for money’.

However, the families of the users dispute this, claiming the centres are in good condition, that there is a long list of people waiting to use the centres and that lists of thousands of pounds worth of repairs the council claims are necessary are inaccurate.