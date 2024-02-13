Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Increases to parking charges have been proposed by Buckinghamshire Council, which has asked the public to share their views on the issue.

The council’s ongoing consultation for on and off-street parking in the county closes at midnight this Sunday (18 February).

People are invited to share their views on proposed changes to parking times, restrictions and charges.

Revised parking fees are proposed as part of the council’s budget for 2024/25, which will be approved in the coming weeks.

Councillor Steve Broadbent said the authority needed to ‘preserve parking income’ as he responded to questioning about increased charges.

He told a budget scrutiny meeting last month: “If the parking revenue is a budget shortfall, then we have to offset that cost elsewhere with a cut to a different revenue line.”

The councillor added: “There are some increases to come. We will try and keep those as simplified as possible.”

The cost of parking will stay the same in some areas of Bucks, however it is set to rise in many place across the county.

More information on the consultation, including how to share your view, is available here.

The council’s full schedule of fees and charges applicable from 1 April 2024 is available to view online.

