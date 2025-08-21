Buckinghamshire authority owed £38.5m in unpaid council tax

Buckinghamshire Council is owed more than £38 million in unpaid council tax, according to new figures revealed under freedom of information laws.

As of the end of May 2025, the total outstanding arrears across the last five financial years stands at £38,559,049.

The breakdown by year is: 2020/21; £8,300,767, 2021/22; £3,961,430, 2022/23; £5,484,706, 2023/24; £7,399,680 and 2024/25; £13,412,467.

Buckinghamshire Council was formed in April 2020, and arrears from the legacy councils were included in the 2020/21 total.

Buckinghamshire Council headquarters in Aylesbury.

That first year also coincided with the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, which nationally disrupted normal council tax collection and enforcement.

Arrears then fell sharply in 2021/22 to under £4m, the lowest figure in the period – before rising again each year.

By 2022/23 arrears had climbed back to £5.4m, and then £7.4m in 2023/24. The most recent year shows the biggest increase, with £13.4m left unpaid by May 2025.

This single year accounts for more than a third of the total debt. The rise has come during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, which charities and campaigners say has left many households struggling with energy, food and housing costs.

Overall, the trend suggests that while the council has maintained a high in-year collection rate 98.3 per cent.

A growing number of households are either falling behind or struggling to clear debts quickly, leading to rising arrears building up over time.

Cllr Robert Carington, cabinet member for resources, said the council is committed to recovering unpaid bills while supporting residents in difficulty.

He said: “We work hard to collect council tax as it funds essential local services. Our in-year collection rate was 98.3%, meaning the vast majority of council tax was collected.

“To ensure we collect as much as possible, we have robust processes in place to recover unpaid council tax, including payment plans and enforcement where necessary, and we continue to pursue all outstanding amounts.

“We also recognise that some residents face financial difficulties, so we offer a range of support options to help people manage their council tax.”

Council tax makes up 78 per cent of the authorities’ external income, it helps pay for services like housing, roads and care for people in need.

It amounts to £452.7 million, out of the council’s total budget of £577 million, the second biggest funding source is Business rates which make up £71.9 million or 12.5 per cent of the council’s funding.

A further £7 million, 1.2 per cent comes from a one-off council tax surplus. The New Homes Bonus adds £3.8 million, 0.7 per cent, and other government grants total £41.8 million 7.2 per cent.