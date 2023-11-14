Buckingham Town Council aim to make public transport more attractive by repairing bus stops

Buckingham Town Council own two bus stops, located along the Moreton and Stradford Roads. During 2023, both shelters were vandalised and the Town Council had to remove the perspex boards whilst repairs were undertaken.

The Council recognises that the town centre's bus shelters play a pivotal role in providing shelter, comfort, and protection for passengers who rely on public transportation. In line with our commitment to enhancing the overall quality of life for our community, these recent repairs represent a significant step toward creating a more accessible and enjoyable town centre experience.

Chair of The Environment Committee, Cllr Fran Davies, said, “Public transport is often used by some of the more vulnerable members of our community and ensuring their comfort and safety is paramount”

