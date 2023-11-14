Buckingham Town Council aim to make public transport more attractive by repairing bus stops
The Council recognises that the town centre's bus shelters play a pivotal role in providing shelter, comfort, and protection for passengers who rely on public transportation. In line with our commitment to enhancing the overall quality of life for our community, these recent repairs represent a significant step toward creating a more accessible and enjoyable town centre experience.
Chair of The Environment Committee, Cllr Fran Davies, said, “Public transport is often used by some of the more vulnerable members of our community and ensuring their comfort and safety is paramount”
The Town Council understands the importance of public transportation in reducing congestion, promoting eco-friendly modes of transport, and connecting our town’s community. With these renovations, we aim to make public transport a more attractive and practical choice for everyone.