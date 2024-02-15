Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bucks Council has confirmed the opening of the long-awaiting new skatepark in Buckingham.

Today (15 February), the authority confirmed Buckingham skatepark in Bridge Street was open to the public.

Installation work on the skatepark was scheduled to begin in 2021, but this postponed until later in the year, and later delayed until 2023.

Councillor Clive Harriss at the new skatepark in Buckingham

Bucks Council linked the displays to Environment Agency flooding checks that had to be completed before building could begin.

In 2021, Bucks Council secured a £250,000 grant to fund a new skatepark in the town, last summer it was hoped that the leisure site might be ready for October 2023.

Bucks Council has described the area as a park suitable for skaters of all ages, abilities and disciplines.

At the new park is a variety of obstacles appealing to different disciplines including BMX, wheelchair motocross and scooter users, alongside skateboarders.

Ground works on the new park began in the autumn and were funded via a Section 106 agreement from local housing developments.

Councillor Clive Harriss said: “I’m delighted to see this exciting new facility open for everyone to enjoy. Throughout the process we have been keen to work with local residents to ensure the design and obstacles provided meet their needs.