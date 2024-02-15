Buckingham skatepark finally opens after years of delays
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bucks Council has confirmed the opening of the long-awaiting new skatepark in Buckingham.
Today (15 February), the authority confirmed Buckingham skatepark in Bridge Street was open to the public.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Installation work on the skatepark was scheduled to begin in 2021, but this postponed until later in the year, and later delayed until 2023.
Bucks Council linked the displays to Environment Agency flooding checks that had to be completed before building could begin.
In 2021, Bucks Council secured a £250,000 grant to fund a new skatepark in the town, last summer it was hoped that the leisure site might be ready for October 2023.
Bucks Council has described the area as a park suitable for skaters of all ages, abilities and disciplines.
Advertisement
Advertisement
At the new park is a variety of obstacles appealing to different disciplines including BMX, wheelchair motocross and scooter users, alongside skateboarders.
Ground works on the new park began in the autumn and were funded via a Section 106 agreement from local housing developments.
Councillor Clive Harriss said: “I’m delighted to see this exciting new facility open for everyone to enjoy. Throughout the process we have been keen to work with local residents to ensure the design and obstacles provided meet their needs.
“The old skatepark was dated and tired but this investment has breathed new life into the park, giving both locals and visitors an exciting new outdoor area to make use of, providing a wonderful and inclusive community asset that I’m sure will be welcomed by everyone.”