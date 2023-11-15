Buckingham graduate finds out what it's like 'Behind the Scenes at Number 10'

What goes on behind the famous black door in Downing Street? What is it like organising media coverage for the Prime Minister? A graduate of the University of Buckingham returns to give her first-hand account.

The event takes place in the Radcliffe Centre, at the University of Buckingham, from 6pm on Thursday 23rd November.

Buckingham graduate Frederika Mitchell takes us behind the scenes at 10 Downing Street. Freddie studied English literature and Journalism, with a masters in Security and Intelligence studies, at the university.

She is a senior media operations officer with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (following stints with Liz Truss and Boris Johnson). She arranges media coverage of all the Prime Minister's domestic and international events and visits.

