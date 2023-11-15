Buckingham graduate finds out what it's like 'Behind the Scenes at Number 10'
The event takes place in the Radcliffe Centre, at the University of Buckingham, from 6pm on Thursday 23rd November.
Buckingham graduate Frederika Mitchell takes us behind the scenes at 10 Downing Street. Freddie studied English literature and Journalism, with a masters in Security and Intelligence studies, at the university.
She is a senior media operations officer with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (following stints with Liz Truss and Boris Johnson). She arranges media coverage of all the Prime Minister's domestic and international events and visits.
The conversation marks the launch of the department's new BA degree in Content Creation, Digital Media and Journalism. The free event will include a glass of wine. Parking is available in the main university car park.