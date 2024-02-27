Buckingham and Winslow homes buck national trend on the length of time they take to sell
Houses in Buckingham and Winslow are bucking the national trend for the average amount of time they take to sell, according to new housing data.
Data from Home Sale Pack suggests houses in the two areas take over 100 days to sell. But this actually represents an improvement on the national trend, which stands at an average of 183 days, or roughly six months.
Professional house buying firm, Property Solvers’, found that it takes an average of 121 days to sell homes. Data uncovered via the company’s speed of sale tool showed that it took an average of 17.29 weeks to sell a property in the Buckingham and Winslow (MK18) postcode.
Updated monthly, the latest dataset analysed over 88 property sales across the region between February 2023 and February 2024.
Statistics were compiled using Rightmove and the HM Land Registry, the tool tracks the moment a property is put up for sale right until it is officially sold.
In the MK18 postcode, out of the 88 tracked properties in the 12 months to February 2024, home sellers were waiting 121 days on average from listing to completion.
Ruban Selvanayagam of Property Solvers said: “Whilst we’re starting to see some noticeable improvements into 2024, the continued pressures on the mortgage sector and buyers' ability to secure the right kind of finance has resulted in delays with sales completing.”
The co-founder of the property sales company concluded: “Combined with the recognised ‘snail pace’ nature of the conveyancing process, it’s likely that these trends are likely to remain for some time.”