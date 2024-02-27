Buckingham and Winslow homes buck national trend on the length of time they take to sell

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Houses in Buckingham and Winslow are bucking the national trend for the average amount of time they take to sell, according to new housing data.

Data from Home Sale Pack suggests houses in the two areas take over 100 days to sell. But this actually represents an improvement on the national trend, which stands at an average of 183 days, or roughly six months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Professional house buying firm, Property Solvers’, found that it takes an average of 121 days to sell homes. Data uncovered via the company’s speed of sale tool showed that it took an average of 17.29 weeks to sell a property in the Buckingham and Winslow (MK18) postcode.

Houses take over 100 days to sell on average in Buckingham photo from Andrew Matthews PA Archive/PA Images

Updated monthly, the latest dataset analysed over 88 property sales across the region between February 2023 and February 2024.

Statistics were compiled using Rightmove and the HM Land Registry, the tool tracks the moment a property is put up for sale right until it is officially sold.

In the MK18 postcode, out of the 88 tracked properties in the 12 months to February 2024, home sellers were waiting 121 days on average from listing to completion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ruban Selvanayagam of Property Solvers said: “Whilst we’re starting to see some noticeable improvements into 2024, the continued pressures on the mortgage sector and buyers' ability to secure the right kind of finance has resulted in delays with sales completing.”