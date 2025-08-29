Bishop for Buckinghamshire says Nigel Farage is ‘deeply disturbing’

The Bishop of Oxford has said Reform UK leader Nigel Farage is ‘deeply disturbing’ for seeking to play on the fear of the stranger to ‘stoke division for political advantage’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Right Reverend Doctor Steven John Lindsey Croft has written a damning open letter, saying he did not meet Mr Farage on a recent trip to Oxford where he laid out his migration policy.

The Bishop is the diocesan or most senior bishop of the Diocese of Oxford and a member of the House of Lords. His diocese covers Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I agree with some of what you said in the press conference. Immigration questions and border security are vital. The flow of migrants across the Channel in small boats is perilous and heartbreaking to watch. “here are real challenges to community cohesion if these issues are not addressed,” he wrote. “But I disagree (profoundly) with your proposed policy in the following ways:

The Bishop of Oxford

“I heard no compassion in what you said for those who are at risk from people traffickers; those who fled for their lives; those who long for sanctuary and safety; the vulnerable who would be forcibly deported.

“The British people, as I understand them, want public policies founded on the deeply British and Christian values of compassion and care for those in need. I heard nothing at all about the complexity of the problem. Migration is a global issue not a local issue.

“You published broad brush intentions with insufficient attention to detail. As you are well aware, there have been numerous attempts to address the question of migration but all have faltered for lack of compassion, attention to complexity, collaboration or attention to granular of law and resources.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I cannot see that the proposals you outlined yesterday will be any different. You are raising hopes for some without the means of delivery.

“In order to achieve your aims you set out your intention to dismantle key legal frameworks: the European Convention on Human Rights; the UN Treaty against torture and the Refugee Convention.

“These frameworks give protection to us all; they are built on key principles of justice and democracy; they are fundamental to the world order Britain helped to build in the 20th century. Most of all, I disagree profoundly with your attempts to politicise the questions of migration and asylum by deliberately increasing fear of the stranger in our communities.

“Community cohesion and mutual respect are vital assets in any local community. There are many, many forces which seek to separate good neighbours and sow distrust. We have seen an increase in hate crime in recent months, even in this kindest and most international of cities.

“To see any politician with a public platform seeking to play on these fears and stoke division for political advantage is deeply disturbing.”