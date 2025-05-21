Aylesbury's neighbours Wycombe to get £450k investment from Bucks Council reserves

High Wycombe will see up to £450,000 extra investment after a decision by Buckinghamshire Council.

The unitary authority approved the release of the cash from the special expenses reserve of its High Wycombe Town Committee.

The extra funding for Wycombe could include £250,000 on the maintenance and improvements of public areas and £40,000 on ‘support for community assets’.

Other spending proposed is £50,000 on communication, £50,000 on a town warden and a total of £60,000 on community grants and grants to outside bodies.

Committee members submitted around 50 suggestions on how to spend the reserves, which have ballooned due to historic underspending.

The recommended level of cash in reserves is around £150,000, but in January the committee was forecast to be sitting on a ringfenced pot of nearly £900,000 by the end of 2024/25 unless it took action.

Its agreement to release up to £450,000 was approved by the council in March, although news of it was published in the agenda for the council’s annual meeting on Wednesday this week.

The High Wycombe Town Committee is only an advisory body for the council and does not have decision making powers.

During its January meeting, Councillor Karen Bates – who lost her seat in this month’s local elections – claimed the committee had ‘not been allowed or enabled’ to achieve what it wanted for Wycombe in recent years.

She said: “At last, we are in a position to do that, and we don’t have to tax our residents any more than we ought to.”