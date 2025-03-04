Aylesbury's Liberal Democrats criticised for misleading leaflets
The party was criticised on social media for delivering pamphlets with badges which resemble that area’s local parish council symbols.
Complaints were received regarding leaflets delivered in Aylesbury parishes Bierton and Kingsbrook as well as Winslow.
Representatives of the parish councils took to social media to distance themselves from the party, as they act as apolitical residential services.
These complaints have been acknowledged by the party and the Liberal Democrats say they have been removed from circulation.
A spokesperson confirmed to The Bucks Herald that these leaflets were no longer being distributed and that it had been a ‘clerical error’.
A spokesperson for Bierton Parish Council said on Facebook: “It has been brought to our attention that the logo used by the Parish Council and Neighbourhood Plan Steering Group has been used for political purposes on a leaflet distributed by Aylesbury Liberal Democrats, with wording that may be misleading to residents.
“The logo was used without our permission and without consulting us. The Parish Council would like to make it clear to residents that it does not operate in any political manner whatsoever and does not endorse the Liberal Democrat party in any way, as the leaflet could be seen to suggest.”
A similar message was posted to residents on the Kingsbrook Parish Council Facebook page.
The statement says: “Kingsbrook Parish Council wishes to confirm that it is non-political and does not endorse any individual candidate for any election. The latest LibDem leaflet includes the Kingsbrook Parish Council and Bierton logos, without permission. We have asked the local agent to rectify this immediately.”
Bucks Council’s policy states that unless permission has been given by the councils then council resources should not be used in promotional materials.