Aylesbury Vale MPs optimistic for 2024 with inflation falling and new roads coming

“Over the coming months, I’ll also be continuing to press ministers to unlock the funding we need to improve our town”

Aylesbury Vale’s MPs have released uplifting messages to their constituents as we enter a new year.

Speaking ahead of New Year’s Eve both MPs were optimistic that 2024 will see people’s lives improve locally.

Aylesbury MP Rob Butler said:

Aylesbury MP Rob Butler

"Every new year brings optimism and good intentions. As 2024 begins, we face the world's challenges with renewed hope and vigour – and especially a determination to achieve victory for Ukraine and take steps that bring us closer to peace in the Middle East.

"At home, I am confident that the recent falls in inflation will enable the Government to take more action to strengthen the economy, which is so important to help local residents with the cost of living.

“I know from my many visits to Bucks businesses that there are brilliant skills and experience here, and I'm determined to play my part in unleashing their potential.

“Over the coming months, I’ll also be continuing to press ministers to unlock the funding we need to improve our town.

Buckingham MP Greg Smith

“That means approving money for the Southeast Link Road so we can get shovels in the ground and ease the traffic congestion that currently causes so much disruption.

“It also means helping Bucks Council to regenerate the town centre, making it an even more attractive place for residents and visitors alike.

“As 2024 unfolds, I remain absolutely committed to being a strong voice for Aylesbury – both in Parliament and locally. I wish you all a very happy, healthy and prosperous new year!”

Buckingham MP Greg Smith said:

"As the sun rises on 2024, may I first and foremost wish everyone across Buckinghamshire a Happy New Year.

“2023 had a number of highs, not least getting my own law onto the statute books through the Private Members Bill process, that will help combat the scourge of rural crime and thefts of power tools suffered by our various trades people.

“But 2023 also had some horrific lows around the world, in particular the horrors of the continuing war in Ukraine at the hands of Putin and the heart-breaking terror attack in Israel on 7th October that led to the largest loss of Jewish life since the Holocaust.

“So firstly, let us all hope and pray that 2024 will be the year that sees victory for Ukraine and defeat for Hamas and wider terrorism in the Middle East.

“Here at home, with inflation falling sharply, the tax burden falling through the 2% National Insurance cut that starts this January and the price of petrol and diesel at the pumps starting to drop, I hope the economic recovery from the pandemic and energy shock caused by the invasion of Ukraine will continue at pace.

“That our local businesses will continue to prosper, unemployment remain at historic lows with a job for everyone that can work and wants one.

“As we start 2024, that is where my priorities will lie, ensuring our economy continues to grow and prosperity for all be achieved.