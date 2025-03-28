Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Labour MPs in Aylesbury Vale have backed their party’s Spring Statement which has drawn criticism from economists and rival parties.

Aylesbury MP Laura Kyrke-Smith and Buckingham MP Callum Anderson have both supported the budget announced by chancellor Rachel Reeves on Wednesday.

Elected MPs elsewhere in the Labour Party have criticised proposed cuts to welfare support, which according to Government data would impact over 3 million households and push roughly 250,000 people into poverty.

Conservative Mid Buckinghamshire MP Greg Smith called the Spring Statement an “economic disaster”.

In her speech the chancellor blamed the need for additional cuts, to some of the poorest households in the UK, on “global uncertainty” linked to Donald Trump’s re-election as USA president and the ever-changing war between Russia and Ukraine.

In a statement, released on social media, Ms Kyrke-Smith said the budget would assist frontline services like the NHS and stated that the plan helps keep the UK “ strong in an unstable world”, in reference to defence spending plans.

However, in Parliament she did ask for assurances that people losing their personal independence payments (PIP), under new eligibility criteria drawn up by the chancellor, would be supported by the Government to get back into work. PIP is support given to people with a disability or a medical condition who need assistance covering additional living costs. Hundreds of thousands of UK citizens may no longer qualify for the payments if the proposals are actioned.

Mr Anderson said on Wednesday: “Today’s Spring Statement is a vital step forward. With the economy stabilising, welfare reforms underway, and increased investment in public services, we are building a more secure and prosperous future for everyone.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 26: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, leaves 11, Downing Street to deliver her Spring Statement to Parliament on March 26, 2025. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Mr Smith, whose constituency covers Princes Risborough and Wendover, said: “It was the most extraordinary statement I’ve ever heard. She was all smiles while delivering devastating economic news. Business confidence is on the floor”

Neil Duncan-Jordan and Rachael Maskell were among Labour MPs to raise concerns with the chancellor’s plans and its potential to push more of their constituents into poverty.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies warned that the statement may be a precursor to raising taxes in the near future.