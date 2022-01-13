Aylesbury Vale-based MP has warned that Chinese government 'agent' has been active in Parliament

An MP who resides in Aylesbury Vale has stated that UK politicians were warned of a Chinese Government agent infiltrating Parliament.

Iain Duncan Smith who lives in Swanbourne, claimed MI5 contacted the House of Commons speaker to warn of Chinese Government involvement in UK politics.

Mr Duncan Smith says the letter revealed that a woman called Christine Lee has been "engaged in political interference activities".

Iain Duncan Smith speaking on Sky News

Ms Lee was allegedly acting on behalf of the Chinese Community Party when corresponding with British politicians.

Speaking at the House of Commons today (January 13), the MP for Chingford and Woodford Green said: "I understand that Mr Speaker has been contacted by MI5 and is now warning members of parliament that there has been an agent of the Chinese government active here in parliament working with a Member of Parliament, obviously to subvert the processes here.

"I say, as a Member of Parliament who has been sanctioned by the Chinese government, that this is a matter of grave concern.

“Will this now lead to a serious overhaul of the accreditation procedures here in the House of Commons because it’s clearly too slack that these people get in – either in APPGs (all-party parliamentary groups) or with individuals.

“Is it possible we’ll have a statement from the Speaker from the chair about the risks?”