Aylesbury takeaway restaurant handed £12k fine for dumping bin bags in town centre

A takeaway business in Aylesbury was handed a hefty fine for irresponsibly dumping its waste on multiple occasions.

Aylesbury Grill has been fined £12,000 following a court hearing on Wednesday (24 July).

Bucks Council took the fast food business to court after it dumped commercial waste in busy public areas in the town.

An investigation into the company was launched after the authority received reports that the business was dumping bin bags by litter bins in Kingsbury.

The business repeatedly dumped rubbish illegally

The authority says these bin bags were dumped irresponsibly last summer. Waste left by staff representing the business was piled up in sacks up against street litter bins, which are meant for people disposing of small amounts of rubbish during their daily activities

Bucks Council advises that companies are required by law to take measures to ensure that their waste is dealt with properly.

Often this involves working with a waste collection service, which the authority especially recommends to food businesses where scavenging animals can cause sanitation concerns if litter is not disposed of responsibly.

Bucks Council says that Aylesbury Grill House Ltd, the company that runs the takeaway store, was warned about its litter disposal in July 2023 when CCTV footage showed staff dumping waste.

More evidence produced by the council

Company director, Haris Gul, was interviewed by council officials prior to the authority leveling seven charges against the business.

Wycombe Magistrates’ Court heard that the company ignored the council’s warnings and removed rubbish illegally a month after its contact with the council.

Bucks Council says it would have been cheaper for the business to pay a contractor to remove its waste, rather than having to pay for the council’s subsequent clear up job.

District Judge Sharma concluded that the dumping was deliberate and had caused potential hygiene hazards. He also noted the business’s persistent offending before confirming the punishment.

Aylesbury Grill House Ltd was fined £6,000 and ordered to pay full clean-up and investigation costs to Bucks Council, totalling £3,862.74. A victim surcharge of £2,400 was also imposed, bringing the overall fine to £12,262.74 with payment required within 28 days.

Councillor Thomas Broom said: “We abhor fly-tipping in the countryside, but this scandalous dumping of commercial waste in Aylesbury town centre over a protracted period is just as bad. Irresponsible disposal of waste from food businesses can promote the spread of diseases and Buckinghamshire Council’s action here was taken to show that this commercial behaviour will not be tolerated.

“Buckinghamshire Council has launched a bold campaign in recent weeks against littering, called, ‘For Bucks Sake!’. It introduces a higher fixed penalty of £500 for the dropping and leaving of litter. This court prosecution shows that we will not hesitate to act even more vigorously in serious cases such as this.”

Bucks Council encourages people who can prove that someone is illegally fly-tipping, or dumping rubbish in other ways, to contact its enforcement team via email.

Fly-tipping can also be reported via the council’s ‘fix my street’ online service here.