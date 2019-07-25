Aylesbury's first satellite school ready to open in new Bierton Road home

The Aylesbury satellite of St Michael's Catholic School in High Wycombe is set to open its door in its new permanent home from September 2019.

The school welcomed its first 120 Year 7 students in a temporary campus on the Bierton Road site last September, but they will move into new buildings built on the site of the former Quarrendon School this September. These students will be joined by 150 new Year 7 pupils at the start of the new 2019/20 academic year.

The new state of the art campus includes specialist teaching accommodation such as science labs, a drama studio and bespoke rooms for design and technology and music. The new premises also includes a range of facilities including a sports hall, activity studio, multi-use sports hall, 3G artificial pitch and grass playing fields, all of which will be available for community use.

The satellite school is a partnership between the County Council, the governors and trustees at St Michael's School and the Diocese of Northampton. Pupil numbers will increase year on year with each new Year 7 intake to reach an expected 180 pupils a year by September 2020. Eventual capacity is expected to cater for a total of 900 pupils with a 6 form entry, from Year 7 up to Year 11 and a further 180 pupils in their sixth form.

The building costs have been met from the Department for Education Basic Need funds and Section 106 contributions from housing developments.

Anita Cranmer, Cabinet Member for Education and Skills said: "The opening of the new satellite of St Michael's Catholic School in its permanent new home in Aylesbury marks the conclusion of a successful partnership project to address growing demand for secondary school places in the area.

"We look forward to seeing the school grow and thrive in its new location and watch it develop into an ever more valued and integrated part of the local community."