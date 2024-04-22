Aylesbury road closure confirmed in council's full list of roadworks this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One Aylesbury road closure has been included in the council’s full list of roadworks planned for the week starting 22 April.

Walton Street will be closed outside of peak hours from today (22 April) until Thursday (25 April). Bucks Council has confirmed plans to close the road between 8pm and 6am.

Each week the authority releases a list including all the roadworks it has planned as part of its major road improvement project.

The list released by the council does not include closures and delays linked to roadworks carried out by utility companies.

Here is the full list:

Plane and Patch Works

-Walton Street, Aylesbury (Monday 22 April to Thursday 25 April)

Plane and patch surfacing works using a road closure. In operation between 8pm and 6am.

Surface Dressing Preparation Works

-Risborough Road, Great Kimble (Monday 22 April to Thursday 25 April)

Surface dressing patching works using a road closure. In operation between 8pm and 6am.

Street Lighting Works

-Various locations – upgrade of LED lanterns

-Various locations – upgrade of illuminated signs and bollards (located on central traffic islands and roundabouts)

-Various locations – upgrade of damaged street lighting columns and removal or damaged stumps

-Belisha Beacons – various locations – upgrade, improvement and re-instatement of beacons, lanterns and posts

-School wig wag units – various locations – upgrade of existing flashing units to Bluetooth technology enabled and corrections / reinstatements to advanced warning signs

Footway Works

-Church Road, Penn – (Monday 4 March to Wednesday 24 April)

Footway resurfacing works using a footway closure and temporary traffic lights. In operation between 7am and 7pm.

Drainage Works

-Bois Moor Road, Chesham Bois (Monday 4 March to Tuesday 23 April)

Drainage repair works using multi-way temporary traffic lights. In operation between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-A40 London Road, Gerrards Cross (Friday 19 April to Tuesday 23 April)

Drainage investigation works using multi-way temporary traffic lights. In operation between 8pm and 6am.

-Rectory Hill, Amersham (Monday 22 April to Friday 26 April)

Drainage investigation works using multi-way temporary traffic lights. In operation between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Traffic Calming Works

-London Road, Aston Clinton (Tuesday 2 April to Tuesday 20 August)