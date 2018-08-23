Aylesbury pub to host new politics debate event

An Aylesbury pub is holding its first 'Politics In the Pub night' next month.

The new event takes place at The Old Millwrights Arms on Walton Road at 8pm on Sunday September 9.

The motion for discussion at the event is 'this pub is well represented by politics.'

Two pub regulars will be speaking for and against the motion, with the debate being chaired by landlady Liz Hind.

After the two short speeches there will be time for questions and floor debate before the evening concludes with a vote on the motion.

Landlady Liz Hind said: "We hope that this will become a monthly event as it's important for people to be able to discuss politics in a relaxed atmosphere.

"Pub patrons will be encouraged to suggest their own motions and speak to propose or oppose them.

"Nervous or first time speakers can ask for help putting their argument together."