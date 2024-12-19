Aylesbury politician joins Reform party after losing faith in Conservatives

The Conservative Party has suffered another defection in Buckinghamshire as a prospective councillor revealed he had joined Reform UK.

Cameron Anderson announced he had switched to Nigel Farage’s right-wing party in a video posted to his Facebook page on Tuesday.

The former Tory is standing as a Buckinghamshire Council candidate in Aylesbury ahead of the local elections in May 2025.

His departure is the third defection from Buckinghamshire’s Conservatives after Councillor Diana Blamires announced last month she was standing as an Independent, and Councillor Jonathan Waters revealed he had joined the Liberal Democrats.

Announcing his own exit from the Tories, Mr Anderson said: “I joined the Conservative Party because I believed that they were going to be the party that were going to save our economy, revitalise our public services and save our country. Now unfortunately I couldn’t have been more wrong.”

The ex-Tory also claimed his old party was now ideologically ‘exactly the same’ as the new Labour government.

He claimed the country was ‘broken’ and felt ‘let down by government’ with public services ‘in crisis’ and the armed forces ‘in ruins’.

Speaking in his video, he said: “Our country is crying out for leadership. It is crying out for somebody to save us, and I believe that this is our new journey as a country, as a community and as a vision.

“So, please support me from a grassroots level here in Aylesbury. Because this is where our journey of Reform starts.”

Mr Anderson has been approached for comment.