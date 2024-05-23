Aylesbury MP wants new walk-in health centre in the town to ease NHS pressures

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aylesbury’s MP is calling on the Government to open a new walk-in health centre in the county town.

Today (23 May), Rob Butler told the House of Commons that a permanent centre would help lower GP waiting lists in Aylesbury and its surrounding areas.

Mr Butler, the Conservative politician, who is standing for re-election in July’s General Election, wants Aylesbury to have a one-stop-shop for health and wellbeing.

He said: “This Conservative Government has invested hugely into the NHS. Doctors are working extremely hard, but because of the very rapid growth of Aylesbury, unfortunately, there are still many local residents who have to wait too long to get an appointment.

“Innovative ideas like Pharmacy First and Health Hubs on the High Street are already undoubtedly helping. But I believe we can do even more, which is why in this election, I’m campaigning for a permanent walk-in health centre in the heart of the town: a ‘one-stop-shop where people can go for checkups, see a nurse, physio or paramedic and receive expert medical advice and support. Does my Right Honourable Friend agree this is exactly the sort of clear plan for bold action that will secure the future of our NHS?”

According to the latest GP Survey published by the Government, one in 20 patients in Aylesbury’s care area said they could not contact their GP.

Mr Butler’s question was addressed to the health secretary, Victoria Atkins, who replied: “I most certainly do, and it’s a pleasure to hear that my honourable friend, who is such a great campaigner in his constituency, has that as a clear target for his area and to represent his constituents. In terms of the recruitment of General Practitioners, we have set out through our long-term workforce plan, our ambitions, but importantly, the plans and underlining those ambitions to ensure that we are recruiting even more doctors, even more nurses, even more midwives, even more dentists and so on, to ensure that we are building the NHS of the future. He may want to share this fact with his constituents that since 2010 there are more than 41,000 more doctors in our NHS in

England and more than 73,000 nurses. They are figures to be proud of.”

Speaking after the session, Mr Butler added: “Improving local healthcare is one of the top three issues raised with me by residents when I speak to them on the doorstep or in surveys. That’s why it’s one of the top priorities in my plan for Aylesbury at the General Election. A walk-in centre would be a huge boost for local residents and I’m delighted the Health Secretary showed her support for my campaign in Parliament today. If I am re-elected, I will continue to be a

strong voice for Aylesbury residents to make sure they get the services they need in our fast-growing town, building on my track record of delivery over the past four years.”