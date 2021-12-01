Aylesbury MP Rob Butler has demanded a meeting with TSB concerning the firm's plans to close its branch in town, which were announced yesterday (November 30).

The MP has stated closure of the TSB branch in Aylesbury is a 'bolt from the blue and very bad news'.

The TSB branch is currently located in Central Aylesbury at 1-3 Market Square.

Aylesbury MP Rob Butler

Mr Butler said: "This is a bolt from the blue and very bad news for Aylesbury.

"Local people need local banks. It is absolutely essential that TSB's customers continue to have access to all banking services and I am very concerned that they will now have to travel to High Wycombe.

"If this closure goes ahead, it is vital that staff are offered new roles that are appropriate for them. I am calling on the Chief Executive of TSB to meet me urgently to discuss

this decision, which represents a real blow to Buckinghamshire's county town."

The nearest TSB banks outside of Aylesbury are located in Milton Keynes and High Wycombe.

TSB is planning to close 70 branches in the UK by June 2022, including the Aylesbury site.

This represents a further scale down, TSB has continued to shut in-person branches throughout 2021 in reaction to the Covid pandemic.

Following the closure of the latest 70 stores set to shut down, TSB will have decreased its number of branches from 475 before the pandemic, to just 220.

TSB spokesperson Robin Bulloch said: "Closing branches is an incredibly difficult decision to take.