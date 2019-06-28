Aylesbury MP David Lidington took helicopter on trip to Manchester promoting reduction of carbon emissions

Aylesbury's MP looked very uncomfortable while he was up north in Manchester, talking about the Northern Powerhouse and reducing carbon emissions after it was revealed he travelled there by helicopter.

ITV's political Correspondent Hannah Miller quizzed Aylesbury's MP why he had travelled to Central Manchester via helicopter.

MP David Lidington replied that he had come: "courtesy of the government as I do when I have to travel at short notice", admitting he had arrived by helicopter.

Ms Miller then pressed David Lidington why he had used a helicopter, when on a tour to promote the reduction of carbon emissions.

He responded: "Why? In order to get to placed we would not to get otherwise."

She then asked if that was because it was "cheaper than public transport, was it more convenient, is that because the trains are so bad."

He replied: "No that's simply because of other government duties that I have."

The Cabinet Secretary said that the carbon emissions targets were taken into account when planning ministerial travel.

But he shot an awkward look to an aide off camera as was asked how he thought it looked to members of the public.

Speaking at the Graphene Innovation Centre at Manchester University, Mr Lidington replied: "Sometimes ministers do have to travel courtesy of government travel arrangements in order to get to places we would not be able to get to otherwise."