Aylesbury MP David Lidington to give 'political update' at Bucks County Show

Aylesbury's MP will be hosting a talk at the Bucks County Show next week.

It will be part of a talk hosted by the CLA.

The CLA is the membership organisation for owners of land, property and businesses in rural England and Wales.

There will also be an opportunity to ask him questions in a Q&A after the talk.

The talk will be centred around a 'topical political update'.

A spokesman for the CLA said:

"Senior MP David Lidington is to give a topical political update at the Bucks County Show next week.

"Mr Lidington, who represents Aylesbury, will speak on the CLA’s stand at about 11.30am on Thursday, 29 August.

"Mr Lidington was Theresa May’s right hand man and is a former Europe minister, so few are better placed to comment on the current political climate.

"He will give a talk and take part in a Q&A session, and the CLA – supported by Saffery Champness – will be organising a drinks reception afterwards."

If you would like to buy tickets to the Bucks County Show, please visit https://buckscountyshow.co.uk/

