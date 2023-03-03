Aylesbury MP blasts HS2’s track record in Fairford Leys during House of Commons debate

Aylesbury’s MP has blasted HS2’s track record locally during a House of Commons debate.

Rob Butler today condemned ‘poor behaviour’ by HS2 Ltd and its contractors during a parliamentary debate on the impact of large infrastructure projects on local communities.

Mr Butler described “chaos” and “abject misery” he says has been caused by HS2 Ltd across his constituency, particularly in Fairford Leys.

Aylesbury MP Rob Butler

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Butler said: “My constituents in Fairford Leys often describe trying to exit their estate as a nightmare, due to the traffic management systems in place on the A418 Oxford Road...

“Fairford Leys is a perfect microcosm of what dealing with HS2 Ltd can be like on the ground. The company has refused to reopen a path that’s extremely popular with walkers, despite residents saying there’s no sign of work actually taking place at that spot. HS2 Ltd’s decision to fence off areas and put up surveillance cameras has led to residents feeling besieged by this white elephant none of them wanted. If you want to drive on a road, HS2 makes your life a misery; if you want to walk on a path, HS2 makes your life a misery.”

After the debate, Mr Butler added: “I’m still receiving a steady stream of complaints about HS2 Ltd and its contractors. Residents and businesses across my constituency are blighted by traffic delays caused by HS2 and intransigence when we try to put things right. As a community, all we want is for HS2 to live up to its promise to be a good neighbour, not the neighbour from hell.”