Aylesbury MP backs Rishi Sunak's Budget and says it will deliver a 'stronger economy'

Aylesbury MP Rob Butler

Aylesbury MP Rob Butler has welcomed Rishi Sunak's new Budget saying it will help working families meet the cost of living, support businesses’ recovery, deliver world-class public services, and drive economic growth in Bucks and across the country.

Butler highlighted key announcements to help with the cost of living, including a tax cut for low income families in Aylesbury by reducing the Universal Credit taper rate from 63 per cent to 55 per cent, raising the National Living Wage to £9.50 an hour, increasing pay for public sector workers, and freezing fuel and alcohol duty.

Mr Butler says it lays foundations for a stronger economy across every part of the United Kingdom as the country continues its recovery from the pandemic.

Mr Butler also highlighted the fact that there will be a £1,000 pay rise to 2 million of the lowest paid – a lifting of pay restraints for public sector workers, a freeze in fuel duty for the 12th consecutive year and 'radical reform' to make alcohol duty simpler, fairer and healthier.

“Despite the unprecedented challenges caused by the pandemic, this Government is getting on with the job in creating a stronger economy for people locally," Mr Butler said in a statement.

“This Budget will make a real difference to people in Aylesbury helping working families with the cost of living, supporting businesses with their recovery, and investing in our public services so that everyone gets the world-class hospitals, schools, and police services they deserve.

“I was elected on a promise to level up and improve opportunity for people across the Aylesbury constituency, whether that is in the town itself or one of the many villages and hamlets that make up this beautiful part of Buckinghamshire. Today’s Budget shows how this Government is delivering on that promise.”

Mr Butler says businesses will also benefit from new measures, with a 50 per cent cut in business rates next year for 90 per cent of retail, hospitality and leisure – alongside a freeze of all rates – the creation of new business rates relief to encourage green technologies and improvements to properties. Other measures to drive economic growth include; supporting innovation through a record £20 billion spending on R&D; and a huge uplift in skills training through T-levels and apprenticeships.

As part of the three-year Spending Review delivered alongside the Budget, total government departmental spending will increase by £150 billion by 2024 – a 3.8 per cent annual real terms increase – the largest real terms increase this century, and 'levels of capital investment not seen in 50 years'.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said: “One year ago, this country was in the grip of the biggest recession in 300 years. Thanks to our Plan For Jobs, we are today recovering faster than our major competitors, more people are in work, and growth is up. But uncertainty in the global economy means that recovery is now under threat.

“That is why this Budget and Spending Review delivers a stronger economy for the British people – strengthening our public finances, helping working families meet the cost of living, supporting businesses, delivering stronger public services, and driving economic growth.