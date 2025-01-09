Aylesbury MP accuses opposition of 'dangerous' tactics after voting against grooming gang amendment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Aylesbury’s MP has criticised rival political parties after she voted against the grooming gang inquiry policy suggested by the Conservative party.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laura Kyrke-Smith said the Conservative and Reform parties were playing “disrespectful and dangerous” games in potentially delaying a bill proposed by the Government.

However, prior to the vote Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said the Government could be accused of a “cover-up” if it ignored opposition calls for a full inquiry into grooming gangs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir Starmer argued that another inquest, following a previous report into gangs published in 2022, would delay the Government’s ability to implement the report’s recommendations.

If the amendments had been voted through, it would have delayed the progress of the Government’s Children's Wellbeing and Schools Bill.

Ms Kyrke-Smith said on social media: “I’ll back this legislation every step of the way to break down the barriers to opportunity for children in Aylesbury and the villages.

"The political games by the Conservatives and Reform are a distraction; disrespectful and dangerous. They had a chance to back our plans to protect vulnerable children. They failed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government’s bill is designed to protect children at risk of abuse and stop vulnerable children falling through the cracks. It also aims to support families struggling with education-related costs.

Laura Kyrke-Smith speaks in favour of the Bill in Parliament yeasterday (8 January 2025)

However following last night’s vote, where the amendment was voted down by 364 votes to 111, the shadow home secretary has accused Ms Kyrke-Smith and her fellow Labour MPs of betraying their constituents.

Chris Philp said in a statement: “Laura Kyrke-Smith has betrayed the victims. She had a chance to vote for a full national inquiry into the rape gangs scandal.”

Aylesbury has been directly affected by gang exploitation of minors. In 2015, six men were jailed for their roles in a large scale paedophile ring, that exploited girls in the town. Six men were handed lengthy jail sentences for their roles in a major operation which led to child prostitution and girls being raped in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grooming gang activity has been in the national discussion all week after X owner, Elon Musk, launched a number of allegations against the Prime Minister and safeguarding minister Jess Phillips.

Ms Kyrke-Smith added: “Badenoch’s amendment aimed to block the Bill’s progress. It also called for a national inquiry into historical child sexual exploitation. Had Badenoch’s amendment passed, it would have effectively stopped the Bill from progressing and would not have triggered the establishment of a national inquiry, as it only “called upon” the government to do so.

“Therefore, MPs weren’t simply voting on whether to create an inquiry into grooming gangs, but rather on whether to kill the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill entirely.

“On grooming gangs, instead of another inquiry, our government is getting on with implementing the recommendation of a previous inquiry into the issue, carried out by Professor Alexis Jay when the Conservatives were still in power.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Jay inquiry conducted an extensive investigation. Over 700 brave victims and survivors gave their testimony to that, and it is for them that we need to deliver justice. We need to get on with the job of delivering for them and working at pace to deliver those recommendations that the previous government failed to do.”

Editor’s note: This article was updated to include a further comment from Laura Kyrke-Smith