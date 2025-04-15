Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A local election candidate, seeking to become a councillor in Aylesbury, has been suspended by her political party.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reform UK has confirmed that Miriam Thomas will no longer be standing for election to the Aylesbury East seat at Bucks Council.

Her removal came after social media sleuths highlighted previous Facebook posts the would-be politician had shared which were deemed offensive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Reform said: “Ms Thomas has been suspended as a member and is now not a Reform UK candidate. We have subsequently withdrawn all support for her candidacy."

An Aylesbury local elections candidate has been suspended by the Reform Party (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

Ms Thomas promoted a Britain First march on the social media website and accused Muslims of attempting to take control of the UK.

One of her posts on Covid vaccinations was flagged by Meta, the company that owns and runs Facebook, for containing ‘false information’. Another post Ms Thomas shared suggesting Michael Jordan terminated his relationship with Nike when it promoted the LGBTQ+ community, was also flagged by the social media organisation for containing misinformation.

Another Reform candidate standing in next month’s local elections has come under scrutiny for posts made on social media. One resident contacted the Bucks Herald regarding posts made on Facebook by Nuala Kelly, who is standing for election in Buckingham, stating they found her views to be ‘extreme’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reform UK was approached by The Bucks Herald to address concerns raised by residents within the Buckingham constituency regarding Ms Kelly, who has deleted posts on Facebook which could be interpreted as ‘extreme’.

Reform UK declined to comment on Ms Kelly’s social media activity, which included sharing a joke about gluing praying Muslims on the floor, and suggesting people should boycott Halal meat, as purchasing products could be ‘contributing to Islamic terror’. She is standing for election in Buckingham as a Reform UK representative.

It was reported last week that Reform UK has put forward more candidates for the May 1 elections than either Labour or the Conservatives.