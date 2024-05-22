Aylesbury Labour candidate joins Buckingham MP Greg Smith in welcoming snap General Election

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Labour and Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidates in Aylesbury and Bucks have joined Buckingham’s MP in welcoming Rishi Sunak’s announcement that a snap general election will take place on July 4 this year.

In a statement, Buckingham MP Smith said he looks forward to getting on the campaign trail across Mid Bucks to seek election for a second term.

“I will be asking the voters to look at my record as a constituency focused Member of Parliament unafraid to speak up for Buckinghamshire in the House of Commons,” Smith said.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 22: UK prime minister Rishi Sunak announces the date for the UK General Election in Downing Street on May 22, 2024 in London, England. After much speculation across the UK media today, Sunak announces the UK General Election will be held on July 4th. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

"I particularly point to work to protecting our countryside form development, lower taxes, backing all famers and local businesses improving access to healthcare and a first class education for all local children.

“I have been a consistent opponent and critic of HS2 and will continue my work to hold HS2 Limited and their contractors to account.”

Reacting to the Prime Minister’s announcement outside Downing Street this afternoon, Labour’s candidate for Aylesbury Laura Kyrke-Smith said: “Bring it on.”

She told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “This country is ready for change. Aylesbury is ready for change.

“All the polling shows it is neck and neck between Labour and the Conservatives here. If you want to kick the Conservatives out, lend us your vote.

“This is your chance to get a government that will deliver for you with a Labour MP in Aylesbury.”

Sunak’s announcement of a snap summer vote in just over six weeks’ time ends months of speculation after the Tory leader previously said an election would be called in the second half of 2024.

Giving her reaction to an election date being set, Emma Reynolds, Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Wycombe also came out fighting.

The MP hopeful said: “I welcome the news that the general election has finally been called. We desperately need change after 14 years of Conservative chaos and failure.”

The former MP Wolverhampton North East, who served in Labour shadow cabinets, said she has constantly been hearing from residents that ‘people are sick and tired of this government’.

She added: “I passionately believe a Labour government working with a Labour MP here in Wycombe would renew our area, with better public services, get the economy back on track, tackle the climate crisis and be the greenest government ever.

“Whether on the cost of living, the energy crisis, the housing shortage, or our schools and hospitals – the Conservative record is one of failure.”

The Liberal Democrat MP for Chesham and Amersham Sarah Green also reacted to an election date being set, saying: “The decision to call this general election is long overdue.”

It added: “Local people are fed up with this government’s poor performance on the NHS, failure to stop water companies polluting our rivers with sewage, and lack of meaningful action to help families through the cost-of-living crisis.

“I look forward to speaking with local residents over the coming weeks of campaigning.”

Meanwhile, the Conservative MP for Beaconsfield Joy Morrissey also gave her take on Sunak’s announcement.

She said: “The Prime Minister is right to call the election now as the choice is clearer than ever for people.

“A Conservative government continuing the path of economic growth and governing in the national interest.

“Or a Labour government determined to tax more in pursuit of vain ideology. I look forward to putting the case for a Conservative voice in Parliament for Beaconsfield, Marlow and the South Bucks villages.”

The MP added that it had been the ‘privilege of her life’ to serve the people of Beaconsfield, Marlow and the South Bucks villages for the last five years.

She added: “I am looking forward to the election campaign and setting out for residents why I want to continue serving as their local champion.”