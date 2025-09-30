Aylesbury councillor's housing planning application to be reviewed by his peers

A Bucks councillor’s planning application will be decided by his colleagues after he submitted proposals to demolish an existing extension and replace it with a larger one.

Councillor Raj Khan, Liberal Democrat member for Aylesbury North, has applied for permission for the works at a property in Walton Road.

Because he is a member of Buckinghamshire Council, his application will be referred to the North and Central Area Planning Committee, on which he sits, for a decision.

This is in line with the council’s constitution, which emphasises openness and transparency.

The plans seek approval to demolish an existing single-storey rear storeroom and replace it with a new extension. Planning officers have recommended the application for approval subject to conditions, saying it meets national planning policy.

The house is a mid-terrace, three-bedroom, two-storey property in a residential area of Walton Road, Aylesbury.

The current rear storeroom measures 3.3 metres deep, 2.5 metres wide, with a height of 3.3 metres and an eaves height of 2.4 metres.

The replacement extension would measure 4.95 metres deep and 3.38 metres wide, with a height of 3.34 metres and eaves at 2.54 metres.

Materials would include facing brickwork, clay tiles and white UPVc, to match the existing property.

Aylesbury Town Council raised no objection to the scheme. In an officer’s report, it said: “The proposed extension would replace an existing single storey element, albeit on a larger footprint. However, it would be modest in scale, subservient to the host dwelling and with an appropriate design. It would be built in materials to match those existing on the host dwellinghouse and would not be out of keeping with it.

“The proposed extension would be at the rear of the dwelling although it would be visible from the public domain (from vantage points to the northwest of the dwelling). Nevertheless, due to its modest scale and appropriate design and materials, it would not be harmful to the character and appearance of the area.”