Aylesbury councillor gets approval for demolition project

A Bucks councillor has won approval from colleagues for plans to demolish and rebuild a home extension with a larger replacement.

Cllr Raj Khan, Liberal Democrat member for Aylesbury North, has applied for permission for the works at a property in Walton Road.

Because he is a member of Buckinghamshire Council, his application will be referred to the North and Central Area Planning Committee, on which he sits, for a decision.

This is in line with the council’s constitution, which emphasises openness and transparency.

The plans seek approval to demolish an existing single-storey rear storeroom and replace it with a new extension. Planning officers have recommended the application for approval subject to conditions, saying it meets national planning policy.

At the planning committee meeting, the application was approved despite Cllr Kahn not attending. Fellow councillor Phil Gomm proposed approval, saying: “Looking at the application like we all say, it is here for a certain reason, because he is a member.

“I think the application they put in is very in keeping to what’s required and it’s also improving the property. With utilities downstairs rather than having to hunt all the way around the house.

“It is not using much extra space, but using space that’s sort of a dead area, so I would approve the application.”

The house is a mid-terrace, three-bedroom, two-storey property in a residential area of Walton Road, Aylesbury.

The current rear storeroom measures 3.3 metres deep, 2.5 metres wide, with a height of 3.3 metres and an eaves height of 2.4 metres.

The replacement extension would measure 4.95 metres deep and 3.38 metres wide, with a height of 3.34 metres and eaves at 2.54 metres.

Materials would include facing brickwork, clay tiles and white UPVc, to match the existing property.

Aylesbury Town Council raised no objection to the scheme. In an officer’s report, it said: “The proposed extension would replace an existing single storey element, albeit on a larger footprint. However, it would be modest in scale, subservient to the host dwelling and with an appropriate design. It would be built in materials to match those existing on the host dwellinghouse and would not be out of keeping with it.

“The proposed extension would be at the rear of the dwelling although it would be visible from the public domain (from vantage points to the northwest of the dwelling). Nevertheless, due to its modest scale and appropriate design and materials, it would not be harmful to the character and appearance of the area.”