Aylesbury cat owners warned they are now at risk of £500 fine after new law introduced

A road safety focus group is warning residents in Aylesbury and beyond of a new Government ruling affecting cat owners.

Cat owners who do not take action to microchip their pets by next Monday (10 June), risk breaking the law and risk facing a fine of up to £500.

By Monday, all cats in England must be microchipped and registered on a database by the time they reach 20 weeks old.

CatsMatter also reports that new ruling gives councils the the power to confiscate cats and microchip them, before returning them to the owner and handing them the bill.

recent data suggests 1.5 million cats in the UK are not microchipped

Data provided by the focus group shows that 25% of cats are currently not microchipped, which is almost three million cats.

Once the new law comes into force, owners found without their cat microchipped will have just 21 days to have one implanted.

It is believed that the new UK law has been authorised as it is sometimes challenging for local authorities, veterinary practices, and animal welfare groups to reunite cats with their owners.

