Aylesbury cat owners warned they are now at risk of £500 fine after new law introduced
Cat owners who do not take action to microchip their pets by next Monday (10 June), risk breaking the law and risk facing a fine of up to £500.
By Monday, all cats in England must be microchipped and registered on a database by the time they reach 20 weeks old.
CatsMatter also reports that new ruling gives councils the the power to confiscate cats and microchip them, before returning them to the owner and handing them the bill.
Data provided by the focus group shows that 25% of cats are currently not microchipped, which is almost three million cats.
Once the new law comes into force, owners found without their cat microchipped will have just 21 days to have one implanted.
It is believed that the new UK law has been authorised as it is sometimes challenging for local authorities, veterinary practices, and animal welfare groups to reunite cats with their owners.
A spokesperson for CatsMatter said: “Sadly, we see it all the time where road accident victims end up being euthanised with simple cuts and bruises, simply because no owner could be located via a microchip. When we say it could be a matter of life and death, we are not joking and as the UKs only feline road traffic accident focus group, we sadly see it all the time and are powerless to stop it - but owners can stop it happening to their cat simply by microchipping them and keeping registered details up to date.”