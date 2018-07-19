AVDC elect new leader and cabinet

Cllr Angela Macpherson has been appointed the new leader of Aylesbury Vale District Council (AVDC), following last night’s full council meeting.

Cllr Macpherson - who represents Marsh Gibbon ward and was previously the Cabinet Member for Communities - has been acting leader since the resignation of Cllr Neil Blake, last month, and will now take up the role permanently:

“It’s a huge honour to be leading AVDC. I’m genuinely thrilled. This council has made massive progress under Neil Blake’s leadership, with a balanced budget for the next four years and many services transformed. We’ll be taking that legacy further, working closely with our partners and I’m hoping my collaborative approach can extend across the council.

“We’ve got high ambitions for the Vale. This is a very exciting time, with huge opportunities for our future. We’ve got a fantastic Cabinet and an incredibly talented and hard-working team of staff.

“I’m really looking forward to working together to improve services, support our residents, communities and businesses and make the Vale a great place to live and work.”

Under the new leadership, Cllr Steve Bowles has been made Deputy Leader, other Cabinet members remain in place, with slightly changed portfolios, and three new councillors have been appointed to cabinet positions – Cllr Mark Winn (Bedgrove) Cllr Paul Irwin (Waddesdon) and Cllr Peter Strachan (Wendover and Halton).

“There is a wealth of experience on this Cabinet. I’ve changed the portfolios to reflect the progress we've made in recent years. Cabinet members will have a clear focus on the areas that matter most to our residents. This is a leadership team that is centred on our core operations and on building strong partnerships to achieve the best for everyone, ” added Cllr Macpherson.

Cabinet members and portfolios:

· Cllr Steve Bowles – Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Economic Development

· Cllr Mark Winn – Cabinet Member for Communities

· Cllr Howard Mordue – Cabinet Member for Finance and Resources

· Cllr Paul Irwin – Cabinet Member for Environment and Leisure

· Cllr Carole Paternoster – Cabinet Member for Strategic Planning and Infrastructure

· Cllr Sir Beville Stanier – Cabinet Member for Waste and Licensing

· Cllr Julie Ward – Cabinet Member for Civic Amenities

· Cllr Peter Strachan – Cabinet Member for Planning and Enforcement

The next Council meeting will be held on Wednesday 19 September.