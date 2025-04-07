Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bucks Council has approved plans for a new medical centre in an Aylesbury Vale town, over a decade on from the project first being discussed.

Last month, planning officers approved Lace Hill Health Centre in Buckingham, which will include a dental suite and a 15-bed care home. It will be located on Needlepin Way.

It was feared that the project, that gained planning approval back in 2019, may be scrapped without additional Government support or investment.

Buckingham’s main GP surgery, The Swan Practice, has been a long-term supporter of the health scheme. A spokesperson said on its website: “This state-of-the-art facility will more than double our current clinical space in Buckingham enabling us to enhance and grow our services to better meet the needs of the expanding North Buckinghamshire community.”

An artist's impression of what the site could look like

Montpelier Estates Ltd says as well as boosting healthcare availability in the north Buckinghamshire area, the site will also provide significant

employment opportunities, at both its GP centre and its home for young adults with complex needs.

Local councillors have been calling for a new health centre within Buckingham for over a decade, and the town’s MP Callum Anderson, has also celebrated the news.

He said, of the project which was seen as one of his priorities after winning the town’s Parliamentary seat: “It is clear that the need has only grown over the past decade, and I have heard time and again from local people that they have been frustrated by delays and increased waiting list times. This is why I am so pleased that we are finally moving forward. This is a victory for our families and communities that live in north Buckinghamshire.”

To help the project regain approval the politician, who was elected last year, met with The Swan Practice and Montpelier Estates Ltd, before contacting the Government, NHS England, and the Buckinghamshire Oxfordshire and West Berkshire Integrated Care Board.

Planning permission for the major health site has been granted for the next three years.

A spokesperson representing the Labour group in Buckingham said: “We look forward to spades finally being in the ground and hope for a swift and smooth conclusion to this long-awaited project.”

