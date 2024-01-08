Application to transform Princes Risborough repair shop into museum and training workshop launched
Buckinghamshire’s own Repair Shop will host a new museum and school to train young people in mechanics if a planning application is approved.
This is just one of the many applications submitted to Buckinghamshire Council in the past seven days.
Plan for museum and school at Princes Risborough’s, Culverton Farm, Wycombe Road (24/05019/PNP3R)
Princes Risborough’s answer to Jay Blades’ Repair Shop – Repair Barn – has applied to the council for permission to use the farm’s old dairy as a flexible space for education and training in mechanical and other skills.
The application reads: “The idea is that there will be a workshop area to allow young people to dismantle and maintain motorcycles and other mechanical items such as lawnmowers.
“In addition, there will be a small museum of interesting and relevant items and a tea area to provide sandwiches etc.”
Repair Barn, which previously featured on an ITV repair show, is a damage restoration business which repairs, restores, reuses and recycles items.
Materials for 12 luxury flats for over-55s in approved, Colston Court, 6 East Common, Gerrards Cross (PL/23/3654/CONDA)
External materials for the huge development, including brick, stone and timber choices, have been approved.
The condition for external materials is part of an already-approved application to demolish an existing building and build 12 flats for people aged over 55 with basement parking.
The new apartments, which promise views over East Common, are being built by local developer Mentmore Homes, which is run by Brian Peck, who has since been elected Mayor of Gerrards Cross town Council.
Four high-tech phone boxes approved for High Wycombe (23/07774/ADV)
Four of the so-called ‘communication hubs’ made by JCDecaux will be installed throughout the town centre after a planning application was approved by the council.
The locations are opposite 30 Oxford Road, outside 120-123 Oxford Road, outside 30 White Hart Street, and outside Howard Court, Lily’s Walk.
The hubs offer free ultrafast Wi-Fi, free phone calls to landlines and charities, a defibrillator, wayfinding, device charging, rapid connection to emergency services and a large LCD advertising screen.