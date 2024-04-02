Application to replace farm barns in Buckinghamshire with housing rejected

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Buckinghamshire New University is to overhaul a building on its High Wycombe campus, if a new planning application is approved.

This is just one of the many applications considered by Buckinghamshire Council during the past seven days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To view more details for each application, go to the council’s planning portal with the reference number attached.

The scheme was rejected

Removal of rooflights at High Wycombe Campus, Queen Alexandra Road, High Wycombe (24/05644/FUL)

Buckinghamshire New University has applied for planning permission to remove 20 existing rooflights and replace them with a single new triple glazed rooflight.

It also wants to replace single glazed windows and doors with double glazed ones and rip out non-insulated external roller shutters for insulated ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its plans also include the removal of existing roof covering and associated waterproofing, insulation, outlets, hoppers and downpipes, all to be replaced.

The proposals affect an existing building that is part of the main body of the university’s High Wycombe campus.

The planning statement reads: “The proposed works are to address the current poor condition and thermal efficiency of the roof and the façade.”

Planning for five new homes refused at barns at Grymsdyke Farm, Main Road, Lacey Green (24/05331/PIP)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planners have refused Kebbell Homes’ application to demolish the existing commercial buildings at and replace them with five four-bedroom homes.

Planning officers said the proposed development would result in the ‘loss of a scattered business site’, saying such sites were ‘important’ for local employment.

The applicant claimed the that the existing commercial use of the site was ‘at odds with the surrounding area which is predominantly residential’.

However, several neighbours objected to the plans and Lacey Green Parish Council said the proposals would be ‘overdevelopment’ of the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Redevelopment of former HSBC, 46 High Street Marlow (24/05735/MINAMD)

Sorbon Estates Limited has submitted a non-material amendment application for the former site of the high street bank.

The applicant wants to amend approved works by repositioning the front door to ‘mirror the majority of shopfronts evident on Marlow High Street’.