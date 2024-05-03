Application period opens for final £600k HS2 road improvement fund suggestions in Bucks
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bucks Council has opened the application period for the final round of HS2 road repair funding.
A final tranche of around £600,000 will be allocated to road improvement work throughout the county. This money has been signed off by the Government to support the areas impacted by HS2 constructions.
Two rounds of funds have already been allocated by the local authority in 2021 and 2022, Bucks Council has revealed 22 road projects were completed as a result of the agreement.
Bucks Council also announced that this will be the final tranche sent by the Department for Transport and the application period is open between 1 May and 31 July.
Councillor Steven Broadbent said: “The HS2 Road Safety Fund has contributed to making more of Buckinghamshire’s roads safer for all users. This last tranche of funds is expected to be in high demand so schemes to be funded will be carefully selected to benefit the communities that have been most significantly impacted by HS2 construction and to maximise long-term road safety enhancements across the county. We want as many communities affected by the impact of HS2 construction, as possible, to benefit so I urge them to apply.”
Among the changes brought about in Buckinghamshire as a result of the funding are more traffic calming measures, better visibility to highlight potential hazards, and additional parking prevention methods.