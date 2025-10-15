'Anxious' resident urges Bucks Council to address Union flags on lampposts campaign

A resident in the Chalfonts has spoken out about how the Operation Raise the Colours campaign has left them feeling “anxious”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The individual, who asked to remain anonymous out of fear of backlash, said the widespread display of St George’s Cross flags across the county makes some residents feel unwelcome and uncomfortable, calling the campaign “wrong”.

The resident urged Buckinghamshire Council to take stronger action to remove the flags, saying the authority isn’t doing enough to address the issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Honestly, it makes me feel anxious about the direction we’re heading as a community and as a country,” they said. “I’m choosing not to attach my name to these comments because of that fear.

A St George's flag and Union Flag hung from a post in Birmingham used for illustrative purposes. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

“The display of these flags sends a clear and unsettling message — one that suggests division, nationalism, and intolerance.”

They argued there is a clear difference between patriotism and nationalism, suggesting the campaign reflects the latter.

“By allowing these flags to remain, the Council is also permitting illegal and unsafe activity,” they continued. “People are climbing ladders and attaching items to public property without authorisation or safety measures. That sets a dangerous precedent and should not be tolerated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They called for the immediate removal of all flags, warning that if the council fails to act, residents may start taking matters into their own hands.

The resident also recalled confronting two men late at night who were putting up flags.

“Seemingly too afraid to do so openly during the day. They came across as aggressive, dismissive and single-minded,” they said.

“Moreover, passers by were angrily challenging them and I saw cars stopping to also voice their disapproval of the raising of the flag.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “I have no problem with anyone flying a flag on their own home — that’s their right.

“But to use public spaces in this way is to impose a belief system on the entire community, and that’s wrong.”

Responding to the concerns, Cllr Thomas Broom, Buckinghamshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Transport, said: “Buckinghamshire Council is proud to fly the national flag from our council offices, and we welcome residents raising the flag on their own private property.

“These are important symbols of national unity, can hold personal significance and reflect a sense of pride and community for many.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council added that flags will be removed from lampposts if they pose safety risks — such as obstructing visibility, blowing into traffic or damaging infrastructure — as the cost of repairs falls on taxpayers.

It also warned against painting or marking roads, which is dangerous, distracting for drivers and expensive to remove.

It comes as flags have been seen flying across Buckinghamshire, including in Flackwell Heath, Gerrards Cross, Little Chalfont, and near Beaconsfield on the M40, as part of the Operation Raise the Colours campaign.