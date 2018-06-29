Angela Macpherson elected as leader of Aylesbury Vale Conservative Group

Angela is acting leader of the Council until the next council meeting on 18 July, where she will be formally elected, following the resignation of Neil Blake.

A press release from Aylesbury Vale Conservative Group said: "Angela has a background in local government policy and is experienced at working in partnership across the public sector.

"She was previously Childrens’ Services portfolio holder at Buckinghamshire County Council and most recently was Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Communities at AVDC.

"Under Angela’s stewardship, the Council has developed new protocols for working with the police and other agencies to tackle hidden crimes such as Modern Slavery and FGM. She was instrumental in securing additional funding to help tackle rough sleeping."

About outgoing leader Cllr Neil Blake, Angela said:

"It’s important to recognise the progress that AVDC made under Neil’s leadership.

"We are in the enviable position of having a balanced budget for the next four years.

"We’ve digitised services, found efficiency savings and led the way on innovations like the use of artificial intelligence, our connected knowledge strategy, the culture change project and of course the vale lottery.

"We want to hang on to the positive things that Neil has done for the council and move forward in a way that is collaborative, transparent and accountable.